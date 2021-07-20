Marshall receives Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant for downtown project

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Marshall was named one of the recipients of a Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant.

Lowe’s received 2,200 submissions for their 100 Hometowns initiative, which invited people to nominate their hometown projects in need of some help.

Marshall was among those submissions and they plan to use the money for their downtown revitalization efforts. They intend to make a Marshall Downtown Pocket Park where the old Perkins Building was located.

“The building space will be rejuvenated back to life to allow it to once more host community events and invite locals and visitors to a space where they can enjoy the welcoming environment that our downtown district provides,” the city of Marshall said in a press release.

The city said this project will help fulfill a critical part of the Mobilize Marshall plan. They hope it will make downtown Marshall a destination for residents and visitors alike.

“This is yet another positive step forward in adding another amenity to the redevelopment of downtown,” City Manager Mark Rohr said.

The 100 Hometowns initiative was made to celebrate Lowe’s 100th birthday. They opened nominations from March 9 to April 19, letting people sign up their hometown project in need of a boost.

Other Texas towns were also selected. Austin, Abilene, Irving, Mingus, Mereta, Lubbock and Fort Worth were also chosen for their respective projects.

