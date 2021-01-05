Marshall removing dirt from Parker Creek as Mobilize Marshall project

CREEK CLEANUP: City of Marshall is making improvements along Parker Creek as part of Mobilize Marshall plan. (Courtesy)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall is removing silt from a section Parker Creek as one of the projects of its Mobilize Marshall plan.

In 2019, the city passed Mobile Marshall as a 10-year plan to prioritize projects and goals after receiving input from citizens who identified city needs.

The plan addresses ways to improve economic development, quality of life, the infrastructure, safety and appearance.

“The first project near completion (in the plan) is the excavation and removal of sediment and silt in Parker Creek between Highway 80 and Highway 59,” said information from the city.

The city plans to use the dirt to properly slope the blanks and then plant grass seeds along the banks.

The Parker Creek Project is essential for thecity of Marshall as it fulfilled two Mobilize Marshall goals,” said information from the city.” This project provides crucial infrastructure benefits (through) improved stormwater management/control and enhances the appearance of our city.”

The goals for Mobilize Marshall include: