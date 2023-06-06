MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas resident is now one million dollars richer after purchasing a lottery ticket recently.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Marshall native claimed the top prize on a VIP Club game scratch-off ticket bought at the Fast Food location on Pinecrest Drive.

The person has chosen to stay anonymous. This is the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in that particular game.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.9 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $81 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.