HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Harrison County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday an hour after one was released from jail.

A caller told the HCSO a white Chevrolet was parked off the road, and people were walking through the woods shining flashlights around the property. When deputies responded to the scene on FM 2199 they found Wade Heim and Brandy Wolf, both of Marshall, whom the HCSO says they have encountered many times before.

Officials say the suspects had a rifle with the serial numbers removed. Deputies arrested them and charged them with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with an identification number.

According to the HCSO, Wolf was released from jail less than an hour earlier and picked up by Heim. They say both suspects have been arrested and booked into jail nine times prior to their arrest Wednesday.