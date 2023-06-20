MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall is offering multiple resources to the community on Tuesday as widespread outages and heat advisories continue in the area.

The Marshall Convention Center will serve as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and water will be distributed starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last.

For water distribution, officials ask for people to stay in their car and come to the west side entrance.

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to those who need help keeping their pets cool. The center is not currently accepting animals for intake and ask that all pets are on a leash or in carriers/crates, be updated on shots and said you should be prepared to stay with your pet.