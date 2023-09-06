MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — On Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., legendary classic country musician, T. Graham Brown is coming to Memorial City Hall in an event sponsored by Visit Marshall.

Also, Memorial City Hall with host Doug Stone will be in concert on Oct. 13 at 7:30p.m.

A spokesperson for the event said that “these shows will certainly sell-out, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!”

Tickets are on sale now at Memorial City Hall’s website or call the box office at (903) 934-7992.

All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and 103.9 KMHT. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 East Houston St., on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.