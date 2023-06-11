TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Bird watching is a favorite pass time for some in East Texas and at Martin Creek Lake State Park they held a birding class on Sunday to help people know what to look out for while enjoying trails this summer.

“Birding is easy and it’s not easy and to identify new breeds or species that you haven’t seen before is exciting to me I never knew there was this many bird species as there are and as many in Texas, and they’re gorgeous,” said Patty Gray, interpretive park host at Martin Creek Lake State Park.

Gray led the lesson and said she birdwatches every day. Though it wasn’t always her hobby. She had to log hours for something she was doing and decided to take a birding class. Now she is helping others enjoy the past time.

“They’re important to the environment, everything, it’s it’s all interconnected your birds, your trees, your other wildlife I mean, insects, everything and so they’re just a part of that great big picture and they need conservation, they need help,” said Gray.

At the birding event, Gray explained what birds are found at the state park and how to pick them out. Everyone was then led on a trail to test out their new skills in bird watching.