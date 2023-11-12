TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler celebrated a big milestone this Sunday. 175 years ago, in 1848, the congregation was formed.

“I think it’s remarkable that this church is still around and a downtown church and it’s been here for 175 years, and we have a constant congregation,” said Jim Pendleton, member for more than 40 years.

Lead pastor and long-time member Dr. Doug Baker said it’s a blessing they have made it to this momentous time and gives all credit to God.

“This is God’s faithful providence over our church for 175 years of ministry, both here in Tyler, also in Smith County, East Texas and through our missionaries all around the world,” said Dr. Doug Baker, lead pastor of Marvin Methodist Church.

Baker said it hasn’t always been easy because they’ve been through wars, sickness and the church even lost their mortgage on the building for three years.

“Marvin has been through hard times in the past, that’s proof that God’s been at work, guiding them through those hard times, we look forward to God’s leadership in the 175 years yet to come,” said Bishop Scott Jones with the Global Methodist Church.

The last year for the church was one of their biggest yet.

“The congregation is very excited, we’ve joined a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, this last year, there’s a lot of growth in our congregation right now, both in attendance and participation,” said Baker.

The congregation and Baker are excited to see what is next for Marvin Methodist Church.

“Well, let’s hope that it can continue, and we’re seeing younger people coming in and that’s going to help the growth of it,” said Pendleton.

“We will continue to be committed to making disciples of Jesus Christ who worship passionately, who love extravagantly and who witness boldly,” said Baker.

They’re mindful that the church must always look forward in faith.