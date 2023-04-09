TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The congregation of Marvin Methodist Church held services at Bergfeld Park on Easter Sunday.

Pastor Marc Donaldson said the important thing to remember is that Christ was raised from the dead and he defeated sin and not just for forgiveness but for freedom, offering love and hope to the people of Tyler.

“It is Easter and we’re celebrating Jesus resurrection from the dead, we wanted to celebrate outside in creation with the butterfly release that’s symbolic of resurrection, butterfly emerging from the chrysalis as a caterpillar and so we’ll have kids here celebrating with butterfly release,” Pastor Marc Donaldson, contemporary worship and discipleship said.

Everyone was grateful for the beautiful weather as they celebrated the resurrection.