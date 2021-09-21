Marvin United Methodist Church members awarded for preservation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Historic Tyler, Inc. (HTI) awarded Marvin United Methodist Church the annual Historic Preservation Award for restoring the sanctuary’s original stained-glass windows.

HTI’s annual meeting took place on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Willow Brook Country Club.

Claudia H. Carroll, HTI board president, said “We are thrilled to recognize the members of Marvin United Methodist Church for restoring the sanctuary’s original stained-glass windows, which undoubtedly contribute to the historical integrity of downtown Tyler.”

The church was founded in 1848 and the original windows date back to 1891, when the sanctuary was built. There are only four pictorial windows at the back of the sanctuary that are not from the original construction of the sanctuary.

Members of Marvin began to notice that the windows were in dire need of restoration and inspection revealed that the interior framework had begun to separate from the stained glass elevations.

Restoration began in February 2019 and took a total of 11 months to complete. The initial removal of the windows was aided by a crane and in three main phases, sent to Minnesota on a two-day trailer trip.

“The Annual Meeting is a culmination of the past year, a time to celebrate not only the preservation efforts of our Preservation Award recipient but also our efforts towards preserving Tyler’s historic landscape. Despite these unprecedented times… we recognize our success is only made possible because of community support and appreciate the opportunity to acknowledge the benevolent citizens of Tyler,” said Ashley Washmon, Executive Director for Historic Tyler.