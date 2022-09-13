TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Constitution week is just around the corner and to celebrate, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are kicking off a new project to help women veterans.

The Mary Tyler Chapter received a $10,000 grant to build an outdoor kitchen at Camp V’s Woman’s Center “Our Place.”

Texas DAR regent Marcy Lovick said she wanted her state regents project to start here because of all the good work Camp V does.

“When I learned that Texas had more than 181,000 women veterans living in Texas and that almost 35,000 of them were living under the poverty line I asked our Texas Daughters if they would help me do something about that,” said Lovick.