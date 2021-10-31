Suspect in custody in connection with mass shooting at East Texas Halloween party leaving 1 dead, 9 injured

One dead, nine injured in overnight shooting at Texarkana Texas Event Center.

UPDATE (1:34 P.M.) – A suspect has turned himself into Texarkana Texas police after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Early Sunday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy of Texarkana, Ark., in connection with the overnight mass shootings that left one dead and nine others wounded at a Halloween party inside Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana.

McElroy came forward after TTPD officers and detectives contacted several of his family members and friends regarding the warrant.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail on one count of aggravated assault, with additional charges to be filed against him on Monday.

Police say no mug shot of the suspect will be released until Monday, and no information regarding motive has been released.

The name of the 21-year-old man who died in the shooting has not been released pending notification of relatives.

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a Halloween party inside Octavia’s Event Center that left one dead and nine others wounded.

Multiple vehicles, including ambulances, police units and private vehicles were used to rush victims to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital, including a 20-year-old man, who died a short time later at Christus.

The remaining nine victims’ injuries do not currently appear to be life-threatening.

Just before midnight Saturday, TTPD officers responded to several reports of shots fired at the party venue in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they encountered a large number of people running from the building, along with several inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

First tending to the wounded and then bringing the crime scene under control, the investigation began.

Throughout the night and into Sunday, detectives investigating the incident continue to interview victims and witnesses. Police estimate that there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred.

The suspect is described as a black male, who left in an unknown vehicle following the shooting.

While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may be the result of some type of disturbance among some of the partygoers.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department asks that anyone who has information about this crime to contact them at the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

What may seem like the smallest of details can sometimes help investigators put together puzzle pieces in an investigation.