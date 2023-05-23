SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting was held and one the things on the docket was to declare Smith County Flooding Awareness Week as hurricane season is upon us.

The court voted and approved to proclaim May 22-26, 2023 as Smith County Flood Awareness Week.

The Smith County website gives three fast flood facts to remember:

Heavy rain can bring dangerous flash flooding

Six inches of moving water can knock a person down

Two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away

