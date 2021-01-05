Mayor of Jacksonville receives COVID-19 vaccine, police and fire departments will as well

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham announced on Tuesday that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

He wrote on Facebook that “with Covid rates at an all-time high around our nation, it’s time we all do our part to stop the spread.”

According to NET Health, Trauma Service Area G’s rate was 20.58% rate on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have above 15% for 21 days.

Gorham also wrote that all fire and police staff have received or will be receiving the vaccination.

Information about TSA-G’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:

  • Monday December 14th – 14.26% (440 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3086 available hospital beds)
  • Tuesday December 15th– 15.28% (474 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3103 available hospital beds)
  • Wednesday December 16th – 15.16% (478 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3153 available hospital beds)
  • Thursday December 17th – 15.51% (489 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3153 available hospital beds)
  • Friday December 18th – 16.47% (519 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3153 available hospital beds)
  • Saturday December 19th – 16.73% (524 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3132 available hospital beds)
  • Sunday December 20th – 16.15% (497 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3077 available hospital beds)
  • Monday December 21st – 15.94% (492 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3087 available hospital beds)
  • Tuesday December 22nd – 16.50% (510 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3090 available hospital beds)
  • Wednesday December 23rd – 17.56% (543 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3093 available hospital beds
  • Thursday December 24th – 17.43% (543 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3116 available hospital beds)
  • Friday December 25th – 18.00% (547 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3039 available hospital beds)
  • Saturday December 26th – 16.77% (542 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3232 available hospital beds)
  • Sunday December 27th – 17.75% (571 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3127 available hospital beds)
  • Monday December 28th – 19.12% (580 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3034 available hospital beds)
  • Tuesday December 29th – 18.87% (585 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3100 available hospital beds)
  • Wednesday December 30th – 18.99% (581 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3060 available hospital beds)
  • Thursday December 31st – 18.91% (585 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3094 available hospital beds)
  • Friday January 1st – 19.37% (593 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3062 available hospital beds)
  • Saturday January 2nd – 20.13% (630 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3129 available hospital beds)
  • Sunday January 3rd – 19.89%(621 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3122 available hospital beds)
  • Monday January 4th – 20.58%(628 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3051 available hospital beds)

TSA-G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood counties.

