DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The mayor of Diboll recently named the town the Quince Capital of Texas, celebrating the tradition of the Quinceañera, a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday.

The proclamation, signed by Mayor Trey Wilkerson, said Quinceañeras are a “vital piece of Diboll’s identity by bringing energy and character with lively festivities.”

The Quinceañera business not only holds cultural significance, but it brings business into town. According to the city, several businesses were established or relocated to Diboll to support the needs of those hosting the celebrations. The Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center stays booked months in advance.

“Mayor Wilkerson’s proclamation highlighted the beauty of the Quinceañera tradition that is grounded in faith, family and community,” according to a statement posted by the city. “Those are tenets every city aspires to, but in Diboll, they are simply a way of life. Quinceañeras (Quinces) are a huge part of the lively and festive landscape that is Diboll.”

JC’s Party Rentals also announced a Quince Expo scheduled for Jan. 14 next year, featuring vendors and prizes given out throughout the event. A link to their pre-registration for can be found online.

In addition to that, the Diboll Festival Committee announced their inaugural Quince Fest, set for the third Saturday in May at Old Orchard Park.