NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is getting another McAlister’s Deli location in Nacogdoches this summer.

According to the company, the restaurant will be located at 2015 North Street, across from the Stephen F. Austin State University campus.

Guests will have the option to order from the normal counter, a digital kiosk, a pick-up window or the app. There will also be designated community tables designed for study groups.

“We seek out opportunities to evolve the guest experience,” said Adam G. Saxton, co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group. “With a tenured team, user-friendly technology and six different ordering methods, the new restaurant will accommodate every lifestyle. We are excited to serve our friends in Nacogdoches using the avenue that best suits them.”

Between 75 and100 people are expected to be hired for the Nacogdoches location and is expected to be open this summer, though no specific date has been announced.

This will be the company’s 86th location across the country and the sixth here in East Texas.

The other locations are: Athens, Longview, Lufkin, Texarkana and Tyler.