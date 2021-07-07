Meals on Wheels receives new upgrade that will allow them to help more people

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Meals on Wheels of East Texas is getting a much needed upgrade so they can continue to help others.

The organization has a new pair of wheels after buying a new van. This is the second year they have purchased a vehicle with money they received from a grant.

The van will be used to deliver meals to those who need them the most. Meals on Wheels will be partnering with the Tyler Junior League in their efforts.

The organization distributes food to more than 2,500 senior citizens.

The new vehicle will allow them to reach more people.

“I’m gonna estimate around 250 to 300 people are going to be affected by this purchase. We’re so excited to have this in our fleet,” said Trudy Williams.

The new vehicle will be helping people in the Whitehouse area.