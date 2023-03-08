TYLER, Texas (KETK) — 83-year-old Lulu Nourse thought she was going out to eat at a restaurant with family, never imagining what she would instead walk into Meals on Wheels to a room full of those who just want to say thank you!

“I’m shocked!” said Nourse.

Nourse started volunteering as a driver with meals on wheels 40 years ago and still continues to do so.

“It’s just wonderful and it makes me happy and I hope that I make other people happy,” said Nourse.

To show their appreciation, the non-profit also gave her a glass plaque. The staff described Nourse as fun, positive and reliable.

“Lulu comes in happy. I never see her without a smile. Anytime I need her, she comes,” said Volunteer Director, Donna Anderson

One thing about Lulu, she’s a hugger!

“I don’t even think that Lulu realized how important it was that she had done something for 40 years,” said her daughter-in-law, Vicki Nourse

Lulu said when she first joined her church more than 40 years ago, she was given a list of places she could do volunteer work.

It’s obvious which one she chose!

“My oldest son was 12, he’s 56 now,” said Lulu laughing.

She volunteers around three times a month delivering food to those in need and even helping in other ways too.

“Sometimes I’ve taken them places and this Christmas I babysat with one of my receivers’ dogs,” said Lulu.

She is always bringing a smile to the faces of those around her.

“She is the most giving person I have ever met and forgiving and funny!” said Vicki Nourse.

Lulu does not plan on stopping her volunteer work anytime soon!