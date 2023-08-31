TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Original recently announced that they’ve opened up their first medical cannabis pick-up location in Tyler. The company opened up a similar pick-up location in Nacogdoches in July of 2022.

“Texas Original advances its commitment to expanding patient access to cannabis medicine amid lawmakers’ failure to broaden medical cannabis regulation during the 2023 Texas regular legislative session. The company also opened northeast Texas’ first pickup location in Tyler, Texas, in August—the company’s fifth opening since June.” Texas Original

The company provides cannabis through the Texas state government’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP). According to the company, medical cannabis can be used to treat “conditions including spasticity, neuropathy, PTSD, cancer, epilepsy and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders.”

The company also recently opened up locations in Plano and Hurst in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The new Tyler pick-up location will be open on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at Suite 103, 3310 South Broadway Avenue in Oak Plaza.

“Since our founding in 2018, we have been a consistent force driving CUP improvements on behalf of our patients. This year is no different,” said Nico Richardson, CEO of Texas Original. “Patients in Dallas-Fort Worth deserve consistent and convenient access to medical cannabis—this is an important step toward making this safe, life-changing medicine as easy to access as any pharmaceutical medication.”

To learn more about medical cannabis, visit Texas Original online.