PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – 17-year-old Kathryn Star from Palestine said she always wanted a pet pig, so her family decided to raise the endangered Meishan pigs.

Now her pet, Pudding the Posh Pig, is something of a star herself. Her Facebook page boasts more than 2,000 followers, and for Star, the pig’s stardom is an opportunity to educate people.

“With less than 2,000 registered adults in the world, so we are doing our part of the restoring their breed,” Star said.

It all started as a dream of raising pigs, and now it’s gone so much further. She was training her first swine friend, Stella, to be an actress. That’s what began her social media following.

Photo courtesy of Pudding the Posh Pig (Facebook)

Pudding the Posh Pig

“You know, that was never my dream to have a famous pig,” said Star.

Unfortunately, her time with Stella was cut short, but she found a new purpose with a piglet named Pudding who she was nursing back to health.

Photo courtesy of Pudding the Posh Pig (Facebook)

“When I was having, like, an anxiety attack or a panic attack for really no reason other than just grief, she would come over and you just sit and just look up at me and I would just cry and hold her,” said Star.

Fast forward 10 months and Pudding the Posh Pig has a huge, loyal following of people. Star hopes her Facebook page can help others and their love of pigs.

“Maybe other kids or adults even that like, oh, my favorite animal is a pig maybe they won’t get made fun of either,” said Star.

Adding she hopes to share her pet with the world, and more people will choose to help the endangered Meishans like Pudding.