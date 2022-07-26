TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many are rushing to buy lottery tickets on Tuesday to have a chance of earning the $830 million prize.

The numbers for the Texas Mega Millions will be drawn on Tuesday. By 3 p.m., the cumulative sales of the Mega Millions was $14,466,872, according to the Texas Lottery.

From 2 p.m. to 2:59 p.m. Mega Millions made $1,054,130 in sales. This was 217% more than the organization made last Tuesday during the same hour.

On Tuesday, Mega Millions also saw a 215% increase from Monday around the same time.

This will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history. Mega Millions was launched 20 years ago. The largest prize was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018.

The lucky winner was from South Carolina. That prize holds the record for the largest lottery sum won on a single ticket.

See below for information on the greatest Mega Millions jackpots.