TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, UT Health in Tyler had a memorial hero walk for a fallen firefighter, who is donating his organs to save other people.

John Bryant was a part of the Rusk Fire Department for more than 20 years. He suffered a stroke and was put on life support.

Firefighters from all over East Texas attended the walk to honor the local hero. Bryant has already helped save three lives and will help many more.

“He was loved by a lot of people,” said James Sanchez with the Rusk Fire Department.