QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — Wood County could soon become a central hub for brain health, helping to lower cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, 55 million Americans were living with dementia in 2020 and that number is expected to grow to 78 million by 2030.

“It’s not just a Quitman or a Wood County, or joining county to Smith County and Gregg County, it is a region, it’s also in an area people need it the most,” said Randy Dunn, Mayor of Quitman.

The Wood County Health Care Foundation saw the need for a dementia center in East Texas and began the process to bring one to Quitman.

“We are utilizing this and hopefully we will have a lot of activity of folks coming here to learn to be able to take it back to their communities and help teach,”

Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Stephanie Taylor said the Memory Health Life Center is needed in the area and they fully support the facility.

“We have been part of that workgroup and offered our ideas and shared thoughts and ways we could serve the community together,” said Taylor.

Dunn said this will be one of the first places college students in East Texas can get hands-on experience with dementia patients at home. The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has jumped on board and is adding it to its curriculum.

“The expertise is going to be unheard of with the interplay and interchange between the school of medicine and the UT system,” said Tom Mullins, Division Director for Business Development, UT Health East Texas.

The 29-acre facility located next to the UT Health Quitman Hospital Campus will have 54 beds, a farm and classrooms, but it hasn’t been easy to get it off the ground.

“There are a lot of soft costs, engineering, architect, all kind of soil testing, all kinds of things like that that need to be done before we can actually start building,” said Mayor Dunn.

Mayor Dunn said even with the hurdle they have locally raised $1 million of the $70 million cost. He added that grants and state funding should help cover some of the rest.

“UT Tyler continues to support initiatives that address the mental health needs of Northeast Texas. This project is a wonderful addition to the health care services of Wood County,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.