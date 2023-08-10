TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas county sheriffs and judge Neal Franklin are working closely with the Andrews Center in Tyler to address the mental health crisis.

“Texas jails have become the largest mental health authority in the state of Texas, which is wrong to be honest with you,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said a number of his jails are filled with mental health patients.

“I’ve got 408 people in custody at the Henderson County Jail and I would say about 40% of those people have a mental health issue going on,” said Hillhouse.

The Andrew Center is working closely with local law enforcement, mental health agencies and elected officials from across East Texas on the “Sequential Intercept Mapping” model. (SIM Initiative)

“It’s basically an assessment of the needs of a community. Mental health is of course at the top of the list in Smith County because of the lack of services,” said Chief SIM officer, Keisha Morris.

Other participants of the model are commissioners, judges, attorneys, justice of the peace, social workers and local hospital staff.

The statewide model is geared toward non-violent and minor offenders.

“It’s a great benefit for the inmate because many times they don’t have to become an inmate. We can keep them out of the criminal justice system and if we can do that, we are making progress,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

The main goal and top priority is getting getting people the proper care they need so they aren’t a revolving door in the system.

“They’re not going to be caught in limbo, waiting for someone to intervene. We will streamline processes, so people can get care quickly and not fall through the cracks,” said Morris.

The four main concerns in Smith county are jail diversion, Mental Illness Identification at the Earliest Stage of Criminal Proceeding, Partnership with mental health agencies and law enforcement and funding for inpatient beds.

The Andrew Center is applying for state funds to build a diversion center and treat patients in the five counties they cover.

The grant is called the “Rider 52 Diversion and Crisis Stabilization” grant.

“If you have someone that is having a crisis, you can pick them up, not for the criminal charger, but have somewhere to go with them right there in that moment and turn them over to medical staff so they can get the help they need,” said Hillhouse.

County leaders believe it will positively effect the growing homeless population seen in East Texas.

This model will also move in the Veteran’s Affairs direction to prioritize those who’ve fought for our country.