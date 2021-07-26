Meteorite reported across East Texas, Oklahoma Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, hundreds of people took to social media after a loud “boom” was heard across the night sky.

The meteor was streaking through the skies near Austin last night, and was seen by people across North Texas, East Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Texas Storm Chasers wrote on Facebook that a meteorite was seen streaking across the sky and many posted cell phone and Ring videos that had captured the apparent meteorite.

Around 9:20 p.m. Lonestar Storm Chasers wrote on Facebook that Rockwall Emergency vehicles were en route to the FM 551 area where the meteor may have possibly landed.

That bright streak, by the way, isn’t actually the meteor, which is really just a space rock. It’s glowing hot air, created as the rock zips through our atmosphere, giving us a glimpse of what we call a “shooting star,” according to an NBC affiliate from College Station.

The meteor eventually explodes from the drag or friction, it hits the atmosphere. Any pieces that survive the explosion and make it to the ground are called meteorites.

NASA defines a fireball as an “astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.”

Though not confirmed, the reports are considered “pending,” until the society can review them.

The Perseids meteor shower, which is causing frequent and bright meteors to fly through the sky, is ongoing for the Northern Hemisphere until Aug. 24.

Jeremy Ernst sent KXAN this video captured on his dash camera.