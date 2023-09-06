GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Leobardo Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, in March 2022, Hernandez supplied more than 150 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana to drug dealers at a stash house located in Gregg County, Texas.

According to agencies investigating the case, Hernandez sourced the illegal drugs from wholesalers in California. Additionally, Hernandez possessed a shotgun in connection with his drug trafficking activities. Hernandez’s co-conspirator, Joshua Lynn Craver, 35, of Longview, Texas was sentenced to 180 months in prison on November 3, 2022.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and Longview Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.