Michael W. Smith to perform at LeTourneau University

NASHVILLE, TN – JANUARY 11: Singer/Songwriter Michael W. Smith performs at Sam’s Place – Music For The Spirit at Ryman Auditorium on January 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Michael W. Smith will be performing on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at LeTourneau University at the Belcher Center.

Tickets for the event cost $31 to $81.

The Grammy and Dove award winner, Smith will bring his critically acclaimed worship album to life.

Smith has always blurred genre lines, but his most successful album ever, Worship, was released in 2001.

Smith’s Worship Forever Tour is a chance to not only hear his great songs, but to experience them live with him in an intimate setting.