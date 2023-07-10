LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Michaels, a popular store for arts, crafts and home décor is bringing more flair to Lufkin. On Saturday, July 15, Michaels in Lufkin is set to host a Grand Opening celebration for the community from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be free face paintings, prize drawings, take and make banners and more, along with grilled burgers and lemonade by Main Squeeze.

The new Michaels location will bring numerous full-time and part-time jobs to the Lufkin community. Michaels said the new store is sleeker, simpler and will feature self-checkout registers and a custom framing center.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Lufkin community to their new Michaels!” said Jacob Glick, Store Manager. “With many of our Team Members being local themselves, we are all thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Lufkin’s creative community of artists, DIY-ers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”

The company plans to open more stores with the updated format featuring “Buy Online Pickup-Up In Store” and curbside pickup.