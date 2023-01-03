LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year.

According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and full-time positions.

The store is still months from opening, but officials said they plan on hosting a grand opening community event once the store is up and running.