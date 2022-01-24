Middle school students facing criminal charges after school bus incident in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Several Sulphur Springs Middle School (SSMS) students are facing charges of injury to a child after an incident that took place on a school bus on Jan. 8.

The Sulphur Springs Middle School Administration and the Sulphur Springs ISD Police Department were notified of the incident on Jan. 11. They began an immediate investigation of the incident and communicated with SSMS staff members, parents and students who were involved in the incident.

According to a news release, the district determined that several SSMS students caused injury to fellow students while on the school bus. Officials say that disciplinary measures are being taken in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct for the students that caused injury.

SSISD determined that the two staff members on the bus at the time, who were driving and monitoring, were negligent in their duty to maintain discipline and monitor the students. The staff members are no longer employed by the district, according to the release.

District administration said they are continuing to communicate with the families and students of those involved in the incident or affected by the staffing implications stemming from the incident. SSISD is providing supportive measures for all students involved in the incident.

SSISD is absolutely committed to student safety and the prevention of bullying. The District employs a myriad of anti-bullying programs primarily through character education at every grade level, but we want to take the opportunity to remind our community of our ‘Anonymous Alerts’ program which can be found on our District website at www.ssisd.net. Anonymous Alerts is our anti-bullying and safety reporting system that empowers students/community members to speak up/say something when any member of our school community is being bullied, hurt, or mistreated. We encourage every member of our community to visit the Anonymous Alerts page found on our district website. SSISD News Release

Sulphur Springs ISD said they are working to ensure that the opportunity for an incident like this can never happen again and said that they are committed to providing the safest possible environment for the students.

The management process for this situation is ongoing and the district is prohibited from disclosing any further information concerning the specific incident.