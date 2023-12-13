LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A renowned rodeo announcer and prominent East Texan has died.

Courtesy of the Lufkin Host Lions Club

According to a release, Lufkin Host Lions Club announced on Wednesday the death of Mike Mathis, “Mr. Rodeo.”

The club said he served as president in 1977-1978 and was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in 2016. Mathis was the voice of the Angelina Benefit Rodeo and other rodeos throughout his career.

Andy Gipson, Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, announced the death of Mathis and said Mathis was the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo.

The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame said Mathis developed a love for horses and rodeo from a young age and continued his education throughout the years. He attended a rodeo school that was directed by one of his early cowboy heroes, Jim Shoulders where he learned how to ride bulls and broncos. He attended Stephen F. Austin University and began promoting and announcing the university’s rodeo.

Mathis began his career at Lufkin National Bank while keeping at his rodeo business and later made a full-time career annoucing major rodeos across the country.

Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves, said in a post on X, formely known as Twitter, that the Dixie National Rodeo would never be the same without Mathis and his “iconic voice.” Reeves said he and his wife, Elee, are praying for his family and friends as they grieve this loss.