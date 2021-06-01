Millions of gallons of Palestine wastewater on Tuesday were spilling into creek

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Palestine has notified the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality that millions of gallons of city wastewater is spilling into Town Creek.

Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a major creek bank located on Town Creek, just south of Highway 79, and downstream to the Keechi Creek and to the Trinity River, collapsed causing a 24-inch gravity main to collapse into the creek, said a news release from the city.

The break is believed to have been caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in the area.

As of 2 p.m., the city estimated that 2 million gallons per day of wastewater have been spilled. City crews are working to contain the problem, the news release said.

No city drinking water systems have been affected.

TCEQ recommends the following:

— Persons using private wells for drinking water which are located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

— The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

— If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Palestine or Facebook page for updates on the current situation.