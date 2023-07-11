MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola League Of The Arts is hosting Kids Art Camp through Friday this week. Art camp is bringing campers off of their screens into a variety of classes where they can paint, sew or even bake.

“So thrilled that the children are embracing art,” said Deborah Clarkson, the President of Mineola League Of The Arts.

This week campers have a variety of classes to choose from to participate in, “Including sewing, fiber, baking, clay, woodworking,” said Clarkson.

Adia Cook is a 9-year-old camper participating in the baking class.

“Vanilla and chocolate cupcakes and after we are making, right now we are making the ice cream icing, and then we are coloring it to make decorated cupcakes,” Cook said.

Cook was excited to decorate the finished product, describing her artistic vision.

“I am going to make a flower on the vanilla and a field on my chocolate,” said Cook.

Clarkson shared that this year has a great turnout so far.

“This year we have 111 kids participating, and we’ve been doing this for about 32 years now,” said Clarkson.

Adding that the imagination that comes from the kids is amazing.

“They are not sitting in front of the TV, they’re not on their iPads or their cell phones and so, it’s just getting them out and having some fun learning art,” said Clarkson.

Hoping that campers get inspired through their art classes.

“Teaching me to bake when you’re older, so when you’re older if it says pour half of the ingredients in, you pour half. There was a group that poured all of it and it got all goopy so they couldn’t use the batter. They had to start over,” said Cook.

Learning new skills in a fun, exciting way at the Kids Art Camp this summer.

“So, it’s very important that you have to follow the recipe,” said Cook.

One class is from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is not included, and if campers want to craft during lunch, it is $5. The other class that is offered is from 1-3 p.m.

Art Camp only runs Wednesday through Friday this week and space is limited. You can call 903-569-8877 to register and visit their website for more information.