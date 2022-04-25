MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mayor Mayhem Contest selected their winner and presented the traveling trophy on Monday.

Mineola Councilwoman Cassandra Sampson won first place for informing others about Meals on Wheels. The award was presented during the Mineola City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Sampson entered the contest with a video. She dressed up in a colorful outfit for spring. Sampson was wearing a hat that was orange, blue and pink and a boa.

“I got involved and I got Facebook involved run around in my community, took pictures with everybody and gave stickers and bless cards. I just got the community involved and they were happy to see me and I was happy to do this. It’s a great honor to serve my community in this way,” said Sampson.