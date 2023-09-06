MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A kitchen fire may be the cause to the Mineola Country Club that went up in flames about two weeks ago. Despite that, life is starting to feel normal on the green again in Wood County.

Regardless of having no standing clubhouse, members and customers are still golfing.

The country club manager Alan Brock said the only thing that he and the rest of the members miss is the social aspect of coming to the club.

“There’s no place for them to go but the golfers are coming back,” said Brock.

Jacob Waggoner who spends time at the course regularly said the club has loyal members that will continue to support it no matter what.

“What keeps bringing us back is the people,” Waggoner said. “Great management staff they have. It’s an historic course.”

A trailer near the pool is currently being used as the clubhouse.

For now, Brock said they’re looking into putting a temporary mini clubhouse.

“We’re proposing to the insurance company is to build a building in the area,” Brock added.

Brock also said that sometime next week, depending on the weather, the old building will be demolished and replaced with the next one.

Brock added the new building should be completed relatively soon.

“Probably no longer than a year,” Brock said. “We’re hoping for nine months of course. We have an architect that’s ready to work on drawings. We have people that are in the building industry that are members here that are jumping out there and saying, ‘let me help you’.”

He said they even have a building committee that’s working on the new design.

“It’s really good to hear just everybody coming together and supporting this place,” added Waggoner. “I’m really excited to see what it turns into.”