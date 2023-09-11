MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola Fire Department took a symbolic approach to commemorating the tragedy of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

The firefighters, accompanied by a member of the Alba Fire Department, made their annual trek of 1,980 steps up the bleachers of Meredith Memorial Stadium.

Courtesy of Mineola Fire Department

Courtesy of Mineola Fire Department

Courtesy of Mineola Fire Department

Courtesy of Mineola Fire Department

Each participant paid tribute to the 343 Fire Department of New York City firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice that day by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the fallen World Trade Centers.

Events like these around the country help the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors, while providing assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of those 343 fighters lost on Sept. 11, 2001.