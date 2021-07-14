Mineola football coach Luke Blackwell asks for prayer as son battles Leukemia, community shows support by setting up a GoFundMe page

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola head football coach, Luke Blackwell says he has been overwhelmed by the amount of prayer and supper his family has received after his son was diagnosed with Leukemia.

A GoFundMe has been set up to rally behind six-year-old Jase Blackwell. It was announced that the boy is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Blackwell says the main thing he is asking for is prayer, as his son starts his road to recovery.

This type of leukemia occurs in white blood cells inside bone marrow. The disease produces immature cells that are unable to function properly and can crowd out healthy cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is the most common type of cancer in children. and symptoms of ALL include:

Bleeding from the gums

Bone pain

Fever

Frequent infections

Frequent or severe nosebleeds

Lumps caused by swollen lymph nodes in and around the neck, armpits, abdomen or groin

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

Weakness, fatigue or a general decrease in energy

The GoFundMe was created by relatives of the Blackwell family, writing that Jase is a “precious, outgoing, strong, and super loving little boy.”

The post says that Jase is starting chemo treatments Wednesday and that Jase is the second person in the Blackwell family this year to be diagnosed with Leukemia. To donate to Jase’s page, click below:

East Texas high school athletic programs have personally felt the pain of cancer and other diseases over the last few years.

In 2019, Bullard High School softball coach Megan “Smiley” Dobrinksi passed away after a battle with breast cancer. She was a good friend with KETK’s Kaci Koviak who gave an on-air tribute to her.

After petitioning the school board, players had the stadium re-named to “Dobrinski Field” shortly after her passing.

A LEGACY LIVES ON: Coach Dobrinski lost her battle with cancer in early fall, but her memory continues after the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved to name the softball field after her. https://t.co/TanaPEkGuF — KETK NEWS (@KETK) January 16, 2020

Earlier this year, Jacksonville ISD elementary school teacher Holly Fults passed away from cancer. She was also the wife of then-head Bullard men’s basketball coach Heath Fults.

Back in January, beloved Lindale ISD athletic trainer Travis Gray died from COVID-19. He had worked for 11 years alongside Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro ISD, and Chapel Hill ISD.