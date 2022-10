MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Students are performing at the Mineola Marching Festival on Monday.

The event is being held at the Meredith Memorial Stadium all day. The Mineola High School Sound of the Swarm is scheduled to perform at 9:15 p.m.

“Get out and support these students that work incredibly hard,” said the city of Mineola.

The students are wearing their full marching uniform and ready to put on a show.