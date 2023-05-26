MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, the Mineola High School senior class of 2023 buried a time capsule to be opened in 25 years.

This will be the third time capsule placed at the same location. The first was in 1973 then again in 1998.

This comes as the City of Mineola is celebrating 150 years this year.

“I wrote a class of 2048, their class president, and maybe some insightful things, some fun things, some funny things, stuff like that. Maybe they’ll reach out, and hopefully, in 25 years I’ll make it back here if I’m not still here and be able to be a part of it again,” said Campbell Littlefield, senior class president.

This is also the 100th year of the yellowjacket being the school’s mascot.