MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Mineola ISD recently granted its school the ability to bring in chaplains to help serve students during times of crisis.

“We believe the benefit far out ways the concern,” said Mineola Superintendent Cody Mize.

This comes after Senate Bill 763 was passed in June. The law allows public schools to use safety funds to employ or use volunteer chaplains. Mineola ISD voted to start using volunteers.

“We just see it as an opportunity for our kids,” said Mize.

Mize added the school will choose when to bring a chaplain if there is a need. Mize said he thinks that along with their school counselors, they will only help the district.

“We just believe as these incidents continue to rise, more help, professional help that could come and help us is better for our kids,” he added.

The new law also does not require chaplains to be certified by the state.

“I can certainly see how that could be considered controversial,” Mize said. “I know that people get worried sometimes.”

Another school district, Brownsboro ISD decided to go the other way on the topic by recently voting no.

In a statement to KETK, Brownsboro ISD said, “We believe that trained school counselors are the best ones to provide this level of support to students.”

Back in Mineola, the school district said they will only choose volunteers with the highest level of qualification and backgrounds. Decisions on the matter are left to individual districts.

“We’re always going to listen to the feedback,” Mize said. “The district will closely monitor how students and staff react when a chaplain is providing support.”