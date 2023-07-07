MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola ISD Board of Trustees was named a regional nominee for the Texas Association of School Administrators’ 2023 Outstanding School Board award.

Superintendents who are TASA members and meet other criteria are able to nominate their boards of trustees for the awards. Committees then review the nominations and select up to two boards for consideration for the state-level award: a small and large district category.

The winners will be announced during the txEDCON23 convention on Saturday, Sept. 30.