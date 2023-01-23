MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is working hard with architects and consultants to finalize the design plan to post for bid in February.

They hope to break ground in March.

Superintendent, Cody Mize says he is excited for the much needed upgrades.

“The bond proposal came before our voters in May of 2022 and that was approved by 60% of our voters,” said Mize.

The bond proposal is nearly 30 million dollars. The growth in number of students over the years and sharing spaces with the middle school limits space.

“We are locked for space, there is no more room for anything, so we have run out of room at our current campus,” primary school principal, Jole Ray said.

Some grades will move to different campuses after the new is built. New additions like, restroom inside classrooms will maximize time to learn.

“Restrooms in head start, pre-K and k and one classes, it just makes sense for the safety of students, as well as a huge time saver when you are talking about your academic and instructional day,” said Ray.

The new campus will have a gymnasium inside the building to minimize students move from one building to the next. This will also provide more security.

“There are requirements now with T-E-A is to have a shelter system in place and the gymnasium will operate as a shelter for 762 students and it is designed with a concrete wall system,” said Perry Thompson, architect with Thompson Architectural Group.

Major security updates are also in the plan to keep students and staff safe.

“The good thing about the new campus is that we get to incorporate this right off the bat when it comes to film over windows, fence height, all of those requirements, secure entrances when you come in, vestibules where people will wait as they check out their children and pick them up from school,” said Mize.

The school will sit on 10 acres of land in addition with a large parking lot to help with the traffic flow.

“We are thankful for our tax payers for placing their faith and their trust in us to get this done and at the end of the day we will have a nice project that they are proud of,” said Mize.

The bond also includes renovation to other Mineola ISD campuses to increase security measures.