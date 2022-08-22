MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022.

“We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in your prayers and also the students and staff of Alba-Golden ISD, the Davis family, and the West family who were all impacted by this terrible accident last week.”

Alba-Golden ISD announced the passing of one of their students on Friday after a fatal crash in the Alba area.