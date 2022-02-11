MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola ISD Board of Trustees approved on Thursday to call a bond election.

Seven board trustees voted in favor and zero were opposed, and the election would happen on May 7. The bond would cost approximately $29.8 million.

If voters approve the bond, the funds would be used to construct a new Mineola Primary School for students to attend from Head Start through third grade. The bond would also help upgrade the elementary school into a Career and Technical Education Center and update other facilities.

The new primary school would be located on Loop 564. Officials said the new facility would help ease traffic issues at Mineola Primary and Mineola Middle School.

The new constructions would also help bring necessary changes to the “district’s aging facilities,” said Mineola ISD.

The new career center may create more classroom space for Mineola High School and increase parking for staff and students. This would also allow the district to focus on assisting students so they may earn an industry based certification by the time they graduate high school.

See below to find a break down of the costs of the bond, according to Mineola ISD.

New Primary School (Head Start – 3rd Grade) $19,500,000 Conversion of Elementary School to Career and Technical Education Center $4,028,520 High School Vocational Building RemodelHVAC ClassroomAgriculture Science ClassroomsAuto-Mechanics Shop to Ag Mechanics Shop $1,040,500 New Auto-Mechanics Shop $1,238,121 Canopy Upgrades $250,000 Contingency Costs $1,265,951 Soft Costs (Design, Engineering, Etc.) $2,531,902 Total Cost $29,855,000