MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola ISD board of trustees has been recognized as the 2023 Regional School Board of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.

“Over the past year, the Board of Trustees has worked diligently to advocate to the community for improved district facilities, tackled policy issues impacting safety and security, and supported the expectation of academic excellence for our students, faculty, and staff members,” said Superintendent Cody Mize. “The success that we have experienced as a District starts at the top of our organization with the Board of Trustees and trickles down to every leader and employee in our district.”

Region 7 Education Service Center said the prestigious award highlights the board’s “exceptional leadership, dedication to academic excellence and commitment to the well-being of students within the district.”

“The Mineola ISD board of trustees has a varied but harmonious blend of personalities and talents. The working relationship is effective because the board is focused on providing for the educational and safety needs of the students, faculty, administration, and district staff. I am proud that the board is supportive of ALL school programs. Board members are free to express their opinion without the environment becoming contentious.” Glen Dossett, Mineola ISD Board Member

Receiving the award means that the board will represent all the region’s schools at this year’s Texas Association of School Administrators School Board Awards Program. The board dedicated the award to Dr. John Abbott who served on the board until his death on April 21, 2023.