Mineola man killed in wreck after hitting several trees

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola man was killed in a wreck Friday night and a woman is still in the hospital in serious condition.

A DPS report states that 59-year-old Terry Allen was driving his 2018 Ford F-150 down FM-19 east of Mineola around 7:20 p.m.

Allen “lost control of the vehicle” when he entered a curve and drove off the road. He struck several trees and was ejected from the car along with his passenger 57-year-old Lisa Allen. The report says neither of them was wearing seat belts.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene while Lisa was taken to UT Health in Tyler in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.