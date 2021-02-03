Mineola Nature Preserve receives award for ‘outstanding facilities’ from Texas association

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- The city of Mineola received recognition on Tuesday from the Texas Equestrian Trail Riders Association.

The Ned Granger Award was given to the city for their “outstanding facilities” at the Mineola Nature Preserve equestrian camp and equestrian trails.

Steve Hancock, director of TETRA Region 5, and TETRA members Jim Hinderman and Jeanne Hinderman, of Lindale, presented this to Mineola Mayor Kevin White and City Manager Mercy Rushing.

“The Mineola Nature Preserve is many things to many people and, with continued development, that list is expanding,” said Hancock, with TETRA. “The equestrian community is appreciative of the outstanding facilities offered in the equestrian camp at Mineola Nature Preserve, and it is our hope that we can work with the City of Mineola and other equestrian groups to help maintain and improve this portion of the Mineola Nature Preserve.”

Each year TETRA recognizes people for their efforts in promoting equestrian activities. The awards were initially presented at the TETRA Annual Meeting in January.

“Mineola is proud to accept this award on behalf of all the volunteers, staff and organizations that work to develop and care for the Mineola Nature Preserve. It is nice that the efforts of so many are recognized by a prestigious association such as TETRA,” said Mayor White as he accepted the plaque that will be mounted and displayed at the preserve.

The Mineola Nature Preserve is a 3,000 acre park owned by Mineola. The location has more than 20 miles of equestrian, bike and walking trails. There are also fishing ponds, an archery range, playground, an 18-hole disc golf course, open pavilion and amphitheater.

For more information about the Mineola Nature Preserve go to www.mineolanaturepreserve.com.

TETRA was founded in 1997 to encourage families to go on trail rides. This organization is the only state-wide equestrian association that focuses on trail riding across Texas. TETRA works with the Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, local municipalities, and private land owners to provide equestrian opportunities and facilities throughout twelve districts in the state, the city of Mineola announced.

Ned Granger, founding member of TETRA, worked to promote and develop trails and equestrian campsites on public lands and maintaining a strong link between Texas history and equestrians played a major role in his efforts, according to Mineola.