MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — A Sonic location in Mineola brought home the bronze medal and $10,000 at the Annual Dr Pepper Sonic Games against thousands of drive-ins across the country.

According to the Dr Pepper Sonic Games, over the course of several months, Sonic Drive-In crews across the country competed against each other in a series of trainings, quizzes and challenging team and individual competitions.

The top 12 teams were invited to compete at the Sonic Annual National Convention in San Diego, Calif. The event was held in front of a panel of judges to determine the top three teams. In total, Sonic donated $120,000 to public schools across the final 12 team markets, funding 169 classroom projects and impacting 5,070 students.

“Over the past three decades, Dr Pepper has had the pleasure of sponsoring these games and witnessing countless crews compete to prove their commitment to providing excellent service to each and every Sonic guest,” said John Orgeron, national account executive for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. “We’re thrilled for the three winning teams to receive their much-deserved accolades after months of exciting competition.”

The winners of the 29th Annual Dr Pepper Sonic games are: