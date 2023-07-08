MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The City of Mineola was in for a treat when resident and history buff Logan Thompson said he found a time capsule in the post office.

“Such a surprise, we had you know, we had a year completely planned out and everything and this just fell into our lap and we said, oh my goodness, we get to do this too,” said Owen Tiner, marketing and tourism director for the city of Mineola.

Thompson was researching the city when he came across a newspaper that referenced pieces of history being placed in a cornerstone vault.

Photo courtesy of the City of Mineola.

“The main one is the Mineola Diamond Jubilee from March 26, 1936,” said Logan Thompson who discovered the time capsule.

Postal employees said there had always been rumors of a time capsule but they thought it was all a lie. So the city of Mineola hired a company to find out.

“When we had that company come in to do it, it was absolutely without a doubt, we knew it was there,” said Tiner.

Saturday morning, surrounded by community members, the container was pulled from the vault but no one was expecting to find what they did.

“I was still in shock at how well-preserved they were,” said Jim Phillips, chairman, City of Mineola Landmark Commission.

“Because we were really afraid that they were going to be water damaged or something crazy,” said Thompson.

A piece of history from the 1800’s was found inside the capsule.

“Lo and behold, we have an 1884 copy of the Mineola Monitor,” said Phillips.

An expert has been called in to restore pieces that need to be humidified.

“We have newspapers from Tyler, from Longview, obviously the old Mineola Monitors, things like that and documents that we can’t quite open all the way yet and read everything that they have to say,” said Tiner.

Once they can read them all, the fun of learning about this hidden treasure left behind from 1936 begins.