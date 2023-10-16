MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Mineola High School, Winnsboro High School and East Texas Food Bank are geared up for their first pantry raid battle to help provide meals for East Texans in need.

The results will be announced at halftime during their football game on Friday, at Yellowjacket Stadium in Mineola. The goal of the raid is to raise a grand total of $5,000. This concept was also the theme for the Longview versus Lufkin football game, which featured a pantry raid to benefit the ETFB.

“We are excited that two new school districts are holding their own pantry raid to benefit the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB),” said David Emerson, CEO of the ETFB. “It’s incredible to have students come together and create their own food drive to help so many people who need food in their own community.”

According to the ETFB Pantry Raid website, Winnsboro ISD covers students in three East Texas counties including Wood, Franklin and Hopkins while Mineola is in Wood County.

To support Mineola in the battle visit here and to support Winnsboro visit here.